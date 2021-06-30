Gas prices rising heading into Fourth of July weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi gas prices are up 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gas Buddy.

Without COVID-19 restrictions in many areas, this year’s Independence Day is expected to be a busy one for travel. Due to the high supply and demand for fuel, prices have continued to rise.

“Friday to Monday, we do see an uptick in traffic across the state,” said Michael Flood, public information officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. “Of course, last year, 2020, that wasn’t really the case, but we are expecting that again this year. A lot of folks are getting back out there.”

Gas Buddy also says that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Magnolia State is $2.71. This mark is the highest it has been since 2014.

So, if you are traveling for the holiday weekend, you may not want to wait to fill up, for you may see prices go up even more.

