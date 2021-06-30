Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Gas prices rising heading into Fourth of July weekend

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi gas prices are up 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gas Buddy.

Without COVID-19 restrictions in many areas, this year’s Independence Day is expected to be a busy one for travel. Due to the high supply and demand for fuel, prices have continued to rise.

“Friday to Monday, we do see an uptick in traffic across the state,” said Michael Flood, public information officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. “Of course, last year, 2020, that wasn’t really the case, but we are expecting that again this year. A lot of folks are getting back out there.”

Gas Buddy also says that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Magnolia State is $2.71. This mark is the highest it has been since 2014.

So, if you are traveling for the holiday weekend, you may not want to wait to fill up, for you may see prices go up even more.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The sheriff's office seized various drugs, firearms and cash from one Columbia home searched...
20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Rose Marie Stanley
Woman reported missing in Covington County

Latest News

Petal Mayor-Elect Tony Ducker stands tall among his new aldermen.
Petal inaugurates city officials, including 4 new aldermen, new mayor
USM appoints new director for the school of music.
Southern Miss welcomes new School of Music director
Colin McKenzie will take over as director on Thursday.
Southern Miss welcomes new School of Music director
Mississippi Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to slow down and be...
MDOT crews remind drivers to slow down ahead of holiday weekend