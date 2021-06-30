Ellisville contracts with Suez for water, sewer maintenance

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Ellisville is privatizing its water and sewer departments after the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted earlier this month to contract with Suez Water Environmental Services, Inc.

They will maintain Ellisville’s water and sewer infrastructure as well as all operations at city lagoons.

With four water department employees retiring at the end of the month, Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the decision was an important one in order to keep services operating properly for residents living in the area.

“I think as far as keeping the system up and going, this is the best move,” Buckhaults said. “These people will be ready to go to work in the morning.

“I think from all indications everywhere I’ve checked, Suez is doing a good job for the people they’re under contract with now. So I feel good about it.”

The city of Laurel has had a similar contract with Suez for about 14 years.

Suez is one of the nation’s leading environmental companies and offers water and waste recycling to over 7.5 million people in the U.S. and Canada.

The company’s goal is to deliver services safely and cost-effectively, while positively impacting local communities.

