Elementary students enjoy ‘Kids College’ at PRCC in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen Pine Belt elementary school students are getting an early look at college life, and having a lot of fun while doing it, at a summer camp at Pearl River Community College.

The camp, which began Monday at the Forrest County Center in Hattiesburg, is called, “Kids College.”

It features some academics but also includes fun and interactive activities.

On Wednesday afternoon, campers were treated to a live animal presentation from the Safari Tails organization.

“It’s amazing, you never know what’s coming,” said Kara Parker, a 10-year-old camper from Sumrall. “We’ve been painting, we’ve been outside a lot.”

“There’s over 10 million things you can do there and all the other camps that I saw are different, but this has the best stuff,” said Beau Purvis, 8, another camper from Petal.

“The kids will also do Haiku, we had a visitor from Tae kwon do, so they’ve learned a little bit about self-defense. We’ve had lots of field day activities, they had a math activity earlier today with finance and money, so they’ll take a piggy bank home,” said Jana Causey, vice-president of the Forrest County Center of PRCC.

This is the third year for “Kids College.”

It wraps up on Thursday.

