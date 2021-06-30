Columbia adds two championship coaches to athletic department

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School welcomed a couple of champions on Monday.

Head football coach and Athletic Director Chip Bilderback introduced Jamie Powell and Earnestine Dillon to the Wildcats family at the high school auditorium.

Dillon takes over the Track & Field program after leading the Tylertown Chiefs to ten state championships in 12 years.

Powell was named the head softball coach after nine seasons at Wayne County where he led the Lady War Eagles to eight South State titles.

“Spending nine years at Wayne County, there’s some great people over there,” said Powell, an East Marion grad. “We’ll forever be indebted there and love that community and those people. Coming here, building relationships and change the mindset here to want to be a competitor, to want to hoist that championship banner one day. I think that if we do that and come in and work extremely hard, the sky’s the limit so to speak.”

“A phrase I like to use is begin with an ending in mind,” Dillon said. “And that is being a champion. You have to have that champion approach to all facets of your life. Whether it’s in the classroom, whether it’s just going about your daily activities and especially when you come out there on the track.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.