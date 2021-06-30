2 arrested for multiple Hub City auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people connected to multiple auto burglaries have been arrested by members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 18-year-old Katherine Herrington and 18-year-old Jerod Page, both from Laurel, were arrested on South 23rd Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday., in connection to multiple auto burglaries that took place in the 100 block of South 24th Avenue.

Both Herrington and Page are being charged with three counts of auto burglary and have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional arrests and charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

