Woman reported missing in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rose Marie Stanley has been reported missing.

Stanley is 5-foot-3, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, deputies say.

Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

