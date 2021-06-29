Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Woman reported missing in Covington County

Rose Marie Stanley
Rose Marie Stanley(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rose Marie Stanley has been reported missing.

Stanley is 5-foot-3, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, deputies say.

Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The sheriff's office seized various drugs, firearms and cash from one Columbia home searched...
20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team

Latest News

The course will offer a 45-hour certificate with an option to get an associate in applied...
PRCC to offer court reporting classes this fall
Children who attended got a quick lesson on the history of jazz and made their own tambourines...
Kids learn about history of music in military at museum “jam session”
The stolen truck is a gold 1976 Chevrolet C10 pickup.
Jones Co. deputies investigating theft of truck, trailer, mower
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse