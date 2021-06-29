Woman reported missing in Covington County
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rose Marie Stanley has been reported missing.
Stanley is 5-foot-3, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, deputies say.
Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
