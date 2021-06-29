Win Stuff
Richton inaugurates election winners

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Richton welcomed in its new elected officials with an inauguration Monday evening.

Mayor Michael “Bo” Ruffin was re-elected for a fourth term, receiving 70% of the vote on election night.

Three aldermen, Brenda Phillips, James Kitchens and Bryan Evans, were all elected for their first full term as aldermen.

Ed Hearn Jr. and Anthony Todd Lee were re-elected in their alderman positions as well.

“I feel like any elected official who gets to the fourth term is blessed,” Ruffin said. “I appreciate the people of Richton for allowing me to continue to serve them. That’s what I will do to the best of my ability. As far as the alderman, we have a good group of alderman and I look forward to working with them. I think we can get a lot of things done in the next four years.”

The election winners will officially take office on July 1.

