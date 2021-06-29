Richton inaugurates election winners

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Richton welcomed in its new elected officials with an inauguration Monday evening.

Mayor Michael “Bo” Ruffin was re-elected for a fourth term, receiving 70% of the vote on election night.

Three aldermen, Brenda Phillips, James Kitchens and Bryan Evans, were all elected for their first full term as aldermen.

Ed Hearn Jr. and Anthony Todd Lee were re-elected in their alderman positions as well.

“I feel like any elected official who gets to the fourth term is blessed,” Ruffin said. “I appreciate the people of Richton for allowing me to continue to serve them. That’s what I will do to the best of my ability. As far as the alderman, we have a good group of alderman and I look forward to working with them. I think we can get a lot of things done in the next four years.”

The election winners will officially take office on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.