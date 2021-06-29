Win Stuff
PRCC to offer court reporting classes this fall

The course will offer a 45-hour certificate with an option to get an associate in applied science degree.
The course will offer a 45-hour certificate with an option to get an associate in applied science degree.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is helping boost the number of court reporters in Mississippi by offering classes on court reporting technology this fall.

It will be the only community college in Mississippi doing so this year.

Classes will begin Aug. 6 on the Forrest County and Hancock County campuses and they’ll be in a hybrid format, with some online classes.

The course will offer a 45-hour certificate with an option to get an associate in applied science degree.

To find out more in the Hattiesburg area, you can call 601-554-5505 or email jcollum@prcc.edu. To learn more about classes in Waveland, call 228-252-7001 or email rbarnes@prcc.edu.

