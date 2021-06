Pine Belt schools can see first day of classes on the horizon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Different days, different weeks, heck, even different months.

Schools across the Pine Belt are preparing to open their doors for the 2021-22 academic year, starting with public schools and academies in late July and extending through a five-week period into deep August for universities and junior colleges.

HIGH SCHOOL/ACADEMIES

THURSDAY, JULY 22

LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Students whose last name begins A-K

FRIDAY, JULY 23

LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Students whose last name begins L-Z

MONDAY, JULY 26

FORREST COUNTY AGRICULTURAL HIGH SCHOOL (Brooklyn)

9-12

FORREST COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Dixie Attendance Center

Earl Travillion Attendance Center

North Forrest Elementary

South Forrest Attendance Center

North Forrest High School

LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

All students

Schools include:

Baxterville Elementary

Longleaf Elementary

Lumberton Elementary

Oak Grove Lower Elementary

Oak Grove Upper Elementary

Purvis Lower Elementary

Purvis Upper Elementary

Sumrall Elementary

Lumberton Middle School

Oak Grove Middle School

Purvis Middle School

Sumrall Middle School

Lumberton High School

Oak Grove High School

Purvis High School

Sumrall High School

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Columbia Primary

Columbia Elementary

Jefferson Middle School

Columbia High School

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

PETAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

K-8 students

Last name starts M-Z

High School

Sophomores, juniors, seniors

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

LAMAR CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (Purvis)

K-12

PETAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

All students

Schools include:

Petal Primary

Petal Elementary

Petal Upper Elementary

Petal Middle School

Petal High School

LAUREL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (Laurel)

K-12

LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts

Laurel Upper Elementary

Mason Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Laurel Middle School

Laurel High School

MARION COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

West Marion Primary

East Marion Elementary

West Marion Elementary

East Marion High School

West Marion High School

WEST JASPER CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Bay Springs Elementary

Bay Springs Middle School

Bay Springs High School

Stringer Attendance Center

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

COLUMBIA ACADEMY (Columbia)

K-12

JONES COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

East Jones Elementary

Glade Elementary

Moselle Elementary

North Jones Elementary

South Jones Elementary

West Jones Elementary

Northeast Jones High School

South Jones High School

West Jones High School

RICHTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include

Richton Elementary

Richton High School

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL (Hattiesburg)

K-12

WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Beat Four School

Buckatunna School

Clara School

Waynesboro Riverview School

Wayne Central School

Wayne County High School

MONDAY, AUG. 9

COVINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Collins Elementary

Hopewell Elementary

Mount Olive Elementary

Carver Middle School

Collins High School

Mount Olive High School

Seminary High School

HATTIESBURG PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

Grace Christian Elementary

Hawkins Elementary

Rowan Elementary

Thames Elementary

Woodley Elementary

Burney S.T.E.A.M. Academy

N. R. Burger Middle School

Hattiesburg High School

EAST JASPER CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

The New William J. Berry Elementary

Heidelberg Middle School

Heidelberg High School

SYLVA-BAY ACADEMY (Bay Springs)

K-12

WAYNE ACADEMY (Waynesboro)

K-12

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

PRESBYTERIAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (Hattiesburg)

K-12

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

PERRY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Schools include:

South Perry Elementary

Runnelstown Elementary

Perry Central Middle School

Perry Central High School

UNIVERSITIES/COLLEGES/JUNIOR COLLEGES

MONDAY, AUG.16

PEARL RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Full-term day classes; full-term night classes

SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST COLLEGE

All students

MONDAY, AUG. 23

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Full-term and Session I classes

WILLIAM CAREY UNIVERSITY

Fall trimester and Term I classes

JONES COLLEGE

Traditional classes and Session I classes

