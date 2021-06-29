Win Stuff
Perry Central High School breaks ground on new solar power project

The solar panels are paid in full, thanks to a grant from Mississippi Power.
The solar panels are paid in full, thanks to a grant from Mississippi Power.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School has broken ground on their upcoming solar panel project.

The panels are going to be in front of the school, providing power for the cafeteria. Any excess power will be diverted throughout the school.

“I feel really proud, and I think this is just the beginning,” said Jasmine Smith, assistant superintendent of the Perry County School District. “It’s a groundbreaking opportunity for us to provide our kids with the educational experience that comes from learning about clean energy and the green movement we have going on.”

The administration feels that Perry Central High School could be the trend setter for solar panels at schools in Mississippi.

“I think this is going to be an opportunity for us to set the pace,” said Principal Jerel Wade. “I think more and more as the construction of solar panels becomes less of a cost and less expense to individual districts then other districts may jump in and do this as well.”

The solar panels are paid in full, thanks to a grant from Mississippi Power.

The workers on the panels will have six months to get the project complete.

