Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH: 270 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that more than 2 million doses of COVID-19...
Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday 270 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH also reported 11 new deaths Tuesday.

All 11 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between June 2 and June 25.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 321,408 and 7,412, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,331 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,684 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,881 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,225 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,487 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,392 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,721 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,658 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,022,135 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 979,997 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,888,617 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The sheriff's office seized various drugs, firearms and cash from one Columbia home searched...
20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary...
Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse
Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse