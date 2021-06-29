MSDH: 270 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday 270 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH also reported 11 new deaths Tuesday.

All 11 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between June 2 and June 25.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 321,408 and 7,412, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,331 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,684 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,881 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,225 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,487 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,392 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,721 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,658 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also reported 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,022,135 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 979,997 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,888,617 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

