Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse

Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse
Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse
By Ashley Garner
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to give to the families impacted by Surfside, Florida’s building collapse, Mississippi’s Better Business Bureau warns you to watch out for scammers looking to cash in on your generosity.

BBB recommends that donors turn to established and experienced organizations that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

If you are turning to crowdfunding sites, the BBB offers these additional points:

  • How are crowdfunding sites different? Some crowdfunding platforms vet postings and projects better than others. Check out the site’s description of its procedures.
  • Are photos used with permission? Some crowdfunding postings use pictures of victims without the family’s permission. Don’t assume there is a special connection just because an image appears.
  • How will collected funds be used? Will the funds be used to help pay for funerals, medical expenses, or some other purpose? Be cautious if the description is vague.
  • How to avoid duplication of effort? Review recent announcements from government agencies and other institutions that address how they will be assisting victims. This can help donors identify crowdfunding postings that might be duplicating those efforts.
  • What is the safest crowdfunding option? It is safest to give to crowdfunding postings of people you know. If that is not possible, the next best circumstance is to find out if the funds collected by a posting will be forwarded and distributed by an established charitable organization. In that case, the organization can be checked out, and the involvement of a third-party organization can provide an additional level of oversight and assurance.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The sheriff's office seized various drugs, firearms and cash from one Columbia home searched...
20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team

Latest News

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the...
LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
Mayor Bo Ruffin swears in for his fourth term as mayor with Richton aldermen.
Richton inaugurates election winners
The solar panels are paid in full, thanks to a grant from Mississippi Power.
Perry Central High School breaks ground on new solar power project