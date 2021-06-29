Win Stuff
Kids learn about history of music in military at museum “jam session”

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The importance of music in military history was the theme of a special one-day summer camp for children at the African-American Military History Museum Tuesday.

”Jam Session: Music and the Military” included lots of interactive games and activities for kids ages 8-10.

A special focus was on African-Americans musicians who also served in the armed forces.

Children who attended got a quick lesson on the history of jazz and made their own tambourines out of paper plates.

