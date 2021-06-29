Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. working to assist victims of domestic violence

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is working to help victims of domestic violence.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors recently gave the sheriff’s department the green light to reapply for the Violence Against Women Act. It’s a federal grant aiming to help law enforcement offices assist victims of the crime.

“That’s an annual grant that you have to apply for,” said Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s very competitive. It reimburses the department for 75% of the personnel cost.”

JCSD has received the grant since 2017.

“It’s a very important part of our department in terms of having an advocacy effort available… victims really need it,” Chancellor said.

Officials say it works by providing funds the department uses to improve its domestic violence combat strategy.

“Also you have an opportunity to put money in for training… both in state and out of state to help build the knowledge base on our victim’s advocates and also to work with other agencies to see what kind of crimes they’re seeing in terms of the domestic violence, dating violence, stalking,” Chancellor said.

Sadly, officials say the crime is extremely common in Jones County.

“It’s actually very common…,” said Priscilla Pitts, JCSD victim advocate & deputy. “We average at least one a day… we had three from over the weekend.”

Pitts helps victims through explaining court processes, helping victims file protection orders and giving information about counseling options, among other things. Through the VAWA, she’s able to further help those suffering from domestic violence.

“I want them to get forward and move on with their life, but I know that a lot of victims aren’t able to do it without some kind of guidance,” Pitts said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence needing help, you are encouraged to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.

