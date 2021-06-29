Win Stuff
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies save man’s life with Narcan

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department saved the life of a man who overdosed on heroin Sunday.

When Sgt. Jared Lindsey and deputy Bradley Boyd arrived in the Rustin community, a family member of the victim was performing CPR, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies then administered a double dose of nasal Narcan, and the man regained normal respiratory and circulatory functions within a very short time.

Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department explained the importance of deputies carrying Narcan.

“We’re in the life saving business, and you’ve got to have every tool at your disposal possible,” Chancellor said. “We have those tools available so that our deputies, our investigators, our narcotics unit, our corrections officers, when it’s time, they’re equipped and able and ready and willing to make those decisions to help people survive.”

In a news release, Sheriff Joe Berlin said this marks the department’s third save by administering Narcan in two months.

