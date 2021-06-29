Jones College hosting Teams Tennis Camp

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is hosting its Teams Tennis Camp on its Ellisville campus this week from Monday through Wednesday.

Sixty-four students from the seventh through the 12th grade are participating in the event, which not only teaches them techniques to win on the tennis court but also skills which will help them in life.

Schools from Northwest Rankin, Brookhaven, Saltillo and Eupora are represented at the Teams Tennis Camp, many of whom started playing tennis just for fun, but soon found they enjoyed other aspects of the game as well.

Kaytlin Moudy, a senior from Northwest Rankin, said she wasn’t really interested in tennis when she was growing up but now gets a lot of joy from playing it.

“There’s a little camp my mom had signed me up for, it was for my birthday actually, and I was like, ‘I just want to go swimming.’ That’s the reason I wanted to go, and then I ended up falling in love with it because it was so much fun,” Kaytlin said.

“Even if it’s just hitting with friends to have fun, it doesn’t always have to be competitive. Even just hitting with somebody that’s never picked up a racket, you always want to put in the time and the effort and the work and put in your best.”

Jones College tennis coach Brooks Buffington said no other college in the state offers this type or camp for tennis players and typically teams don’t get to stay overnight at places where they play.

These students get to stay on a college campus in dorm rooms, which provides them with a little insight as to what college life might be like.

This is the second year that Jones College has held its Teams Tennis Camp, and the goal is to expand it even further next year.

