Jones Co. deputies investigating theft of truck, trailer, mower

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the theft of a truck, trailer and lawn mower that were stolen sometime during the month of June.

The sheriff’s office said the truck, trailer and mower were taken from the 6000 block of U.S Highway 84 sometime between June 1 and June 24.

The truck is a gold 1976 Chevrolet C10 pickup. The trailer is a black, dual-axle, 6-foot by 12-foot utility trailer. The mower is a green and yellow John Deere LT150 38″ cut lawn mower.

Anyone with any information on the crime or the stolen items is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

