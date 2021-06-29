Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Intoxicated Louisiana man drives to jail, claims God told him to go there

Bobby Lee Koch, 35
Bobby Lee Koch, 35(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after he drove to jail under the influence and told authorities that God told him to go there.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, On June 27, 2021, they were called to the Ouachita Correctional Center regarding a harassment complaint. OPSO says upon arrival, they spoke with a guard who pointed towards a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies say they then made contact with the man in the vehicle, 35-year-old Bobby Koch of Choudrant, Lousiana.

They say Koch got out of the vehicle and said “God told me to come here.” OPSO says they asked Koch if he had been using any illegal drugs in which he stated he did methamphetamine before going to OCC. The sheriff’s office says Koch stated he was sent there by God to get his family out of the facility. Officers say they then placed him in handcuffs for their safety,

Deputies say after getting permission, they searched Koch’s vehicle and found suspected meth which he admitted was his. Koch was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and taken inside the jail.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The sheriff's office seized various drugs, firearms and cash from one Columbia home searched...
20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team

Latest News

The Jones County Board of Supervisors recently gave the sheriff’s department the green light to...
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. working to assist victims of domestic violence
Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department has saved three people with Narcan in the last two months.
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies save man’s life with Narcan
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is reapplying for a grant to help victims of domestic...
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. working to assist victims of domestic violence
A statewide human trafficking campaign is launching with a goal of better educating the public...
Statewide human trafficking campaign launches