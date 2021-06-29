Win Stuff
Hot and humid Tuesday; rain chances increase later in the week

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy before pop-up thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100 to 103. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue for Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The rain chance will go up for Friday and Saturday as front moves into the area. This will spark off widespread thunderstorms and drop our highs into the mid-80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Sunday for the Fourth of July with highs in the mid-80s. As of now, it is not looking like a washout, but I would have an indoor backup plan just in case.

