Hattiesburg mayor, city council members take oaths of office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday morning was a day of celebration with the community for the incoming leaders of Hattiesburg.

Leaders were able to pledge their dedication to the city and talk to sate leaders and citizens about the next four years.

Officials, family and friends gathered at the Saenger Theater to watch the incoming city leaders take their oaths of office.

State Rep. Missy McGee opened the ceremony, saying, “May God bless these city leaders that we install today, and may god bless the city of Hattiesburg.”

Musicians performed and local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops helped post the flag for the National Anthem. Each council member took the oath and had an opportunity to address the crowd. They shared their thanks and goals with the citizens in attendance.

Council members are Jeffrey George for Ward 1, Deborah Delgado for Ward 2, Carter Carrol for Ward 3, Dave Ware for Ward 4 and Nicholas Brown for Ward 5.

Mayor Toby Barker said he looks forward to improving the quality of life across the city and working with each council member to make that happen.

“You understand each member’s unique challenges in their ward as well as their aspirations for what they want to see,” Barker said. “You try to communicate ahead of time, between our office and city council members because we want to tackle these things together. We want to celebrate each other’s success.”

With goals of improving education, fostering community art and growing the economy, Barker’s wife Kate said she is excited to be raising their family in the ever improving Hub City.

“Ultimately, as the city is a big part of who he is and what he does, but behind closed doors I get to see who he is as a father,” she said. “I love all of the public art. My daughter will tell you that she is an artist, so it’s really fun for us to walk around the city and see her be inspired by other women who are artists and any family knows anything you can do together as a family and enjoy – really there’s nothing better.”

The council members and mayor officially start their next term on July 1. The council’s first citizen’s forum will be next Monday followed by a regular council meeting on Tuesday.

