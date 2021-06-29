Community holding peace rally to stop violence in Hattiesburg

HATTIEBSURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few members of the Hattiesburg community have come together to organize a peace rally this Saturday.

Community leaders will be there to speak, along with concerned parents voicing their opinions.

National Guard recruits will also be there to sign up any young people interested in joining.

The event organizer says the shooting more than a week ago involving teenagers was the final straw.

“These babies are dying and they’re losing their life either to the grave or to jail, and these parents are grieving and it don’t stop. It’s a revolving circle,” said Kimberly Powe. “But the community, we can help. We can change this, we can change the narrative for our babies. We have got kids coming up here and they are the future. We’ve got to save their future.”

The rally will be held Saturday at Duncan Lake from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

