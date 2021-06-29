Win Stuff
#BuddyStrong: Dog could be released by end of July after being set on fire in April

By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog that was set on fire by a child in April continues to recover due to the aid of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine and the Tunica Humane Society.

In an update on Facebook, the College stated that in the 9 weeks Buddy has been recovering, he has received 5 skin grafts and his face is healing well.

Buddy has also received small surgeries to help his eyelids close. Hair has begun to regrow around his eyelids and the edges of his burns, and his whiskers are reportedly coming in as well.

“The main part left to heal is the bridge of his nose between his eyes – basically the center of the wounded area,” the College explained.

According to Dr. Betsy Swanson, Buddy could be released as early as the end of July or the beginning of August. This depends, though, on how long it takes for him to heal.

“He continues to heal rapidly, but it’s a large area to cover,” said Swanson.

The College said that Buddy continues to be a happy and loving dog and that he loves attention, walks and back scratches.

It has also been revealed that Buddy is a Mississippi State fan and is cheering on the Dawgs as they compete in the College World Series!

