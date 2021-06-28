Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (Gray News) - A deputy sheriff in New Mexico saved a choking toddler during what he thought was going to be a routine traffic stop.

Video from his cruiser’s dash camera of the June 5 incident was shared by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. Deputy Sheriff Patrick Ficke pulled over an SUV driving erratically on I-25.

The driver, who was a father, jumped out of the vehicle and told the deputy his 1-year-old daughter was not breathing.

“I could see the baby was stiff and purple, so I immediately called for an ambulance, paramedics and ran up to the baby,” Ficke said in the video.

The deputy checked the little girl’s airway and could see she was choking on something. He turned her over and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Ficke said a Cheeto the toddler was choking on came out within a minute of giving the Heimlich, and the girl started crying.

“It was pretty scary for a bit,” Ficke said. “One thing with calls is you never want to see a child hurt, so I was just lucky I was there at the right time and able to help her.”

175 YEARS OF PROTECTING AND SERVING SINCE 1846 THE SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE On the afternoon of June 5, 2021,...

Posted by Santa Fe County Sheriff on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 2021 winner Holly Brand
Meridian native Holly Brand dons Miss Mississippi tiara
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team
The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.
Firefighters responded to mobile home, barn fires in Jones County

Latest News

Australia's Sydney is under lockdown as a COVID-19 cluster grows and the vaccination rate...
Australia under lockdown as new vaccinations remain low
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime in Mass.
MSDH reported Monday that the state is 15 people shy of 2 million Mississippians who have...
MSDH: Just more than 300 Mississippians added to COVID-19 rolls over weekend.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 145 miles...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms