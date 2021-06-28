Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school.

The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 2021 winner Holly Brand
Meridian native Holly Brand dons Miss Mississippi tiara
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team
The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.
Firefighters responded to mobile home, barn fires in Jones County

Latest News

A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
Caught on camera: Deputy saves choking child along highway
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq