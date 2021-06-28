Voters to decide on Petal’s proposed restaurant sales tax on Aug. 5

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Board of Aldermen held a special called meeting on Monday and unanimously decided to put a proposed 3% restaurant sales tax increase to a public vote on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

The measure, which would need approval of 60% of the votes cast, could bring around $750,000 in annual revenue to the city.

The funds raised from the tax would help free up money in the city’s general fund that could be used for the city’s parks & recreation, police department, fire department or infrastructure improvements.

Other municipalities throughout the Pine Belt have passed similar measures.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.