Petal Chamber of Commerce seeking monetary donations for flag project

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce are seeking donations to help purchase American flags that will be placed alongside city streets and the Evelyn Gandy Parkway in honor of the Fourth of July.

You can help by donating $10 toward the project, which will be used to purchase the new flags and the hardware needed to put them on display.

Donations are being accepted at the Petal Chamber of Commerce located at 117 North Main Street, or the Petal School District Central Office located at 115 Central Avenue.

Mayor-Elect Tony Ducker said the idea came about by seeing what churches and businesses do during special holidays.

“Several churches throughout the town put little flags out during certain events during the year, Fourth of July, Memorial Day and those type of events, so our Chamber of Commerce and a few folks with that group came up with the idea of putting flags all down Main Street,” Ducker said. “They’re taking donations up to actually do it. It’s a great project. Our goal is to try to have it up by July 4, and it’s just one of the ways that we can enhance our downtown area right now.”

Volunteers will be able to participate by helping to place the flags in the holsters.

The flags will remain on display for about 10 days and then be taken down and stored to be used again during special holiday events.

