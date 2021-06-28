Win Stuff
MSDH: Just more than 300 Mississippians added to COVID-19 rolls over weekend.

MSDH reported Monday that the state is 15 people shy of 2 million Mississippians who have...
(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday just more than 300 new COVID-19 cases added over the three-day weekend.

MSDH reported 301 additional cases and six new deaths Monday.

All six deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between Feb. 7 and June 21.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 321,128 and 7,401, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,306 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,677 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,875 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,225 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,486 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,385 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,720 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,655 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 311,070 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,999,085 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 967,670 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,888,617 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

