Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi received millions in rent aid. But many struggling tenants are still waiting.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) - Many struggling tenants in Mississippi worry over what will come first: a constable at their front door ordering them to leave, or the arrival of desperately needed rental assistance that will allow them to stay.

More than 1 percent of Mississippians believe they are very likely, or somewhat likely, to move because of an eviction in the next two months, according to a recent Census Household Pulse Survey. The state and its two largest counties have received $200 million in federal Covid-19 relief funds to cover back rent, with the aim of preventing these evictions.

But the vast majority of that money has not been spent, and there are large disparities in who is receiving help, and how quickly they’re getting it, according to a review of the latest program data and interviews with experts and advocates.

In Hinds County, where close to three-fourths of residents are Black, officials had disbursed only 3 percent of its $7 million emergency rental assistance fund as of mid-June. In contrast, Harrison County, where 73 percent of residents are white, had pushed out more than half of its $6.2 million allocation, serving more than 700 renters. In both counties, about 20 percent of the community lives in poverty.

Click here to read the full story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via NBC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Miss Mississippi 2021 winner Holly Brand
Meridian native Holly Brand dons Miss Mississippi tiara
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.
Firefighters responded to mobile home, barn fires in Jones County

Latest News

The 5K Restoration Run for Mission at the Cross begins Saturday.
Restoration Run raises money for Laurel addiction recovery program
What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19
Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Dobbs: Delta variant could be dominant COVID-19 strain in one to three weeks
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 301 new cases reported Sun.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,242 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported.
302 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Miss. Thursday