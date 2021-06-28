Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 2021 winner Holly Brand
Meridian native Holly Brand dons Miss Mississippi tiara
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team
The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.
Firefighters responded to mobile home, barn fires in Jones County

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts