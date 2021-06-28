LGBTQ members, allies of the Pine Belt hold cookout to wrap up pride month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, Pine Belt Pride and members of the LGBTQ community held a cookout this evening to wrap up pride month.

Guests were welcomed to BBQ plates and had the opportunity to meet the board members of the groups.

Plenty of music, food and positivity was spread throughout the event.

“We are here to let people know that they are not alone,” stated Spectrum Center’s President of the Board Keenon Walker. “We want to live proudly and celebrate visibility, and ultimately, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Walker also mentioned that the cookout was a great way to have people come together to see what The Spectrum Center has to offer, and for people to just get out and meet others.

