Heidelberg High School hires 3 new coaches

Heidelberg, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Heidelberg is undergoing a transition phase as a new mayor will be sworn in this week along with an all-new Board of Aldermen.

Well, the changes do not stop there. Heidelberg High School has a few new coaches in town.

Last week, the school hired three new head coaches for the football team and the girls and boys basketball teams.

“This is a great place, man, this place I feel like is a potential gold mine,” said Jimbo Nowell, the new head coach for the football team. “We’ve got a fairly new field house. I love the kids, very hungry, very energetic. [I’m] just really, really proud to be their new head coach.”

Nowell also said he does not want to be just a football coach; he wants to be a part of the community.

“You know, my first day here I went down and met the mayor, I met the police chief, I met Lulu and Keke down at the Chevron. So again, I want to be a part of the community. I want to fit in and get to know everybody,” Nowell said.

Curtis Russell, the new boys basketball coach, said he wants the community to see him as family.

“So when we’re in the classroom or outside of the school, I want them to be able to talk to me as well,” Russell said. “I want them to be aware of what I bring to the table. I am not just a firm coach, I want to be like a father figure to some of these kids.”

Broderick Hall, the new girls basketball coach, wants to build character on the court and broaden their minds in the classroom.

“My plan is I want everyone to go to college,” Hall said. “Me, that would be my plan, everyone to go to college. But just to build character help them in whatever endeavors that they do, broaden their horizons, empower them on and off the court to do special things, let them know that.”

All the coaches began their first official full week of practice Monday.

