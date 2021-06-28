Win Stuff
Firefighters responded to mobile home, barn fires in Jones County

The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.
The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.(Johnson Volunteer Fire Department/Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the first structure fire took place shortly after midnight Saturday at a home on Ellisville Junction Road.

When the first responding firefighters arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home taken over by flames. It took an incredible amount of damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Johnson, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

The second fire happened on Dallas Brownlee Road in the Rustin community around 1:15 p.m. when Rustin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a barn fire.

The barn was nearly fully engulfed in flames when the first team of firemen arrived.

Firefighters quickly found multiple propane tanks inside the barn and made efforts to keep the scene safe although the barn took major damage.

Resident Vondell Sumrall Jr said he was burning a trash pile near the barn before the fire,...
Resident Vondell Sumrall Jr said he was burning a trash pile near the barn before the fire, along with reporting electrical problems in the barn.(Jones County Fire Council)

Resident Vondell Sumrall Jr said he was burning a trash pile near the barn before the fire, along with reporting electrical problems in the barn.

No injuries were reported.

Rustin VFD was helped by Sandersville and Powers VFD from Jones County and Strenghtford and Pleasant Grove VFDs from Wayne County.

