FestivalSouth wraps up after successful 2021 return

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After having to cancel the 2020 festival due to the COVID outbreak, FestivalSouth made a monumental return in 2021.

For multiple weeks, Hattiesburg was FestivalSouth. Multiple concerts and entertainment acts rang on throughout the Pine Belt, unifying the community.

“The arts transcend race, The arts transcend age,” stated Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of VisitHattiesburg. “It is really something that is able to be enjoyed by people of all backgrounds and types.”

The return was shaky at first, but by the end of the festival, performers were putting on shows to capacity crowds every night.

“There was a lot of caution. None of us really knew who was going to show up at first,” said FestivalSouth Artistic Director Mike Lopinto. “I think the reaction of everybody has been amazing and I think they sometimes got more than they expected and I know we did for sure.”

Regardless of ups and downs, FestivalSouth made a statement return. Those involved deem the festival a huge success.

“I think considering everything we had to do so quickly, this may be one of the best FestivalSouths we’ve ever had,” stated Lopinto. “I think it was the meeting of very excited performers who had been sort of cooped up with audiences who could not wait to be in a live situation after digital everything for 15 months or more.”

If you missed an event and would like to watch it, the streams will be available on the FestivalSouth website until July 4.

