Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Family offers $20K reward for missing man

The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.(Tylertown Police Department)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.

The family of Conerly is offering a $20K reward for any information that leads to his location.

Conerly also goes by the names “NH Blacc” or “Pooh.”

Conerly has four tattoos, one under each ear, and one on each arm.

Conerly was last seen driving the car below on June 25, 2021 around 9:00 p.m. wearing black shorts and gray t-shirt.

Conerly was last seen driving this car June 25, 2021 around 9:00 p.m. wearing black shorts and...
Conerly was last seen driving this car June 25, 2021 around 9:00 p.m. wearing black shorts and gray t-shirt.(Tylertown Police Department)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Tylertown Police Department at (601) 876-4440.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three former Oak Grove High School cheerleaders make Mississippi State cheerleading team.
3 local cheerleaders make MSU cheer team
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Miss Mississippi 2021 winner Holly Brand
Meridian native Holly Brand dons Miss Mississippi tiara
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
The Jones County Fire Council responded to two structure fires in the county Saturday.
Firefighters responded to mobile home, barn fires in Jones County

Latest News

Body found in burned vehicle; MBI investigating
A national shortage is leading to less fireworks on the shelves at many stands this year, which...
National firework shortage causing price hike, concern over inventory
MSDH reported Monday that the state is 15 doses shy of 2 million that have been administered to...
MSDH: Just more than 300 Mississippians added to COVID-19 rolls over weekend.
Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from...
Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs