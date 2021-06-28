Win Stuff
Another sticky day ahead for Pine Belt

Another hot and humid day will be expected Monday across the Pine Belt. (Source: Pixabay)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good morning everyone!

We’re starting off (Monday) with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy later Monday morning before scattered thunderstorms fire up Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees to 105 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the upper-70s Monday evening, with lows in the mid-70s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-90s.

With a front moving into the area, the chance for rain chance will rise for Friday. Look for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, which will drop our highs into the upper-80s.

Our best chance for rain will come on Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Sunday, with the Fourth of July featuring highs in the mid-80s.

