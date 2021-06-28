Addressing problems crime victims face

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has investigated 23 reported car thefts since the start of the year.

One victim, Patricia Idec, was shocked when her car was stolen in Laurel.

“Nobody thinks this can happen to them. I’ve never had anything stolen,” Idec said. “I walked out and the car was just not there. I thought, you know, ‘What’s going on, did I park somewhere else, did I forget?’ It took a few minutes to even just sink in that it was just gone, so I called the police.”

She says the bigger surprise came when it was recovered in Hattiesburg.

“It makes me nervous that I was driving in Hattiesburg and someone targeted me or my car,” Idec said.

Hattiesburg police processed her car as evidence in an ongoing investigation before returning it to Idec.

“I had to pay $206 dollars to see the car and pick it up because they charged that much to tow it,” Idec said. “It’s just unbelievable. There’s bullet holes through the window that was broken, that was shot out, so there’s glass. They said that it’s in good shape, but there’s a dent in front, a broken tail light.”

Idec reached out to her insurance and is waiting to see what her options are. She said the tow charge plus her $500 insurance deductible are a financial burden.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said there are resources available for someone caught in this situation.

“Once a vehicle is recovered, we turn it over,” Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “We try to get in contact with the victims first to come get it without having it towed, unless it’s involved in a crime. Then it would have to be towed and processed for evidence. So, usually there’s a tow bill or if there’s damages. Then we ask victims to get us copies of the receipts from a body shop or the tow bill so when someone is convicted of a crime, that they can get restitution from the subject.”

Getting restitution is a lengthy court process so there are victim advocates to help people interpret the State Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

“Melissa Kelland, who handles a lot of our misdemeanor and felony victim’s advocate, they can call her and she can point them in the right direction because the state does provide funding for victims of crimes,” Carter said.

Idec said the money isn’t the only impact.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever feel really safe. Like I said they know where you live,” Idec said.

“It’s costing me,” Idec continued. “Everything that was in the car is gone. All of my personal things. Not that those were worth a lot, but it seems every day I’m remembering something that was in the trunk or in the car.”

Despite locking her car, Idec’s insurance card, titles and plates were all stolen as well. Idec hopes law enforcement continue prioritizing preventing car theft and helping victims.

The sheriff’s department advises people to always lock their cars, take out valuables and have copies of their license plate, insurance and title.

