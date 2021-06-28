20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County drug operation on Saturday led to the arrest of 20 people with nine more wanted by the sheriff’s department.

The operation, dubbed “Cracked Pipe,” was conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Marion County Constables and Mississippi Department of Corrections Probation and Parole.

The sheriff’s office said the operation began with a search warrant served at a home at 150 Lampton Hilltop Road in Columbia, where investigators seized 106.66 grams of methamphetamine, 36.86 grams of cocaine, 29.47 grams of crack cocaine, 28.27 grams of marijuana and multiple doses of ecstasy. A rifle and two handguns were also seized, in addition scales, bags and money.

Investigators arrested 34-year-old Evan Jawan Lampton, of Columbia, and 41-year-old Tawanda Serena Lampton, of Kokomo. Child Protective Services was called after a juvenile was found at the home.

Evan Lampton was charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell or transfer, two counts of trafficking while in possession of a firearm, three counts of possession with intent while in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Tawanda Lampton was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance, trafficking while in possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession with intent while in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Investigators next searched a home at 524 Highway 98 West in Kokomo. The sheriff’s office said investigators seized 94.37 grams of cocaine, 3.15 grams of methamphetamine, a plethora of prescription drugs and a firearm.

The sheriff’s department arrested 22-year-old Breanna Danielle McKenzie, 57-year-old Betty Quinn, 51-year-old Robert Earl Magee Jr., all of Kokomo.

Child protective services were called in reference to an infant in the home.

McKenzie was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance, trafficking while in possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession with intent while in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Quinn and Magee were each charged with trafficking while in possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession with intent while in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

The sheriff’s department said the following people were also arrested during the operation:

Naji Cain, 36, of Columbia, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Jennifer Henderson, 28, of Columbia was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and three counts of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Matthew Jaseph Baskerville, 30, of Columbia was charged with three counts sale or transfer of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer.

Laura Holmes, 55, of Columbia, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Javier Julian Milian, 53, of Columbia, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and conspiracy to sell or transfer.

Darrell Alan Nelson, 41, of Columbia, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance, two counts of sale or transfer within 1,500 feet of a church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer.

John Henry Wells, 43, of Foxworth was charged with two counts sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Johnathan Robert Glover, 39, of Lumberton, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Justin Robbins, 33, of Hattiesburg, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Melissa Ellen Hughes, 34. of Columbia was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Five others were charged with misdemeanor possession. Two of those arrested were also charged with driving under the influence and another was charged with possession of paraphernalia.

The following people are wanted by the sheriff’s department:

Alton Weary, 42, of Kokomo.

Demarcus Dontae Thurmond, 25, of Columbia.

Emily Rachelle Johnson, 39, of Jayess.

Felicia Kendricks, 53, of Columbia.

Roshon Dontae Norris, 39, of Columbia.

Kaycie Leanne Cupstid, 29, of Columbia.

Jaclyn Rae Lewis, 41, of Petal.

William Jewell Magee Jr., 42, of Columbia.

Shenard Duran Rawls, 36, of Columbia.

