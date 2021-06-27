Win Stuff
Restoration Run raises money for Laurel addiction recovery program

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 400 runners and walkers hit the streets in Laurel Saturday morning to raise money for an addiction recovery program.

The annual “Restoration Run” featured both a 5-K run and a 2-mile walk.

It was a benefit for the “Mission at the Cross.”

For the last 13 years, that organization has sponsored a recovery home and 12-month program for men.

“There’s no charge for them to be (in the program),” said Jennifer Prince, coordinator of the Restoration Run. “Their family is never charged, the men are never charged. They get to come here, it’s a 12-month program and they stay and have everything taken care of for them, so that they can just be in recovery.”

The Restoration run began in 2013, but was canceled in 2020, because of the pandemic.

