Quick storms move into Pine Belt Sunday

By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday! So far we’ve had a few showers and thunderstorms move throughout the area, nothing severe for us. The high for Sunday is 89 and our low is 71.

As we move into Monday, we do have a chance for fog Monday morning, so be careful on your travels to work.

Monday holds a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 89 and a low of 70.

On Tuesday, we have a low shot for rain with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high for Tuesday will be 89 with a low of 69.

Wednesday’s high will be at 90 and the low at 70 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will have a high of 88 with a low of 70. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms as well.

As we move back into the weekend, rain chances will increase on Friday and Saturday as there will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 80′s and lows in the Low 70′s

On Sunday we have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 and a low of 71.

