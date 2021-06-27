Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Pine Belt weather: Expect showers ahead

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ As a Mississippi June draws near its end, the same day seems to fall off the calendar, just one facsimile chasing down after the next.

Saturday, the Pine Belt saw showers scattered about, with a rare thunderstorm thrown into the mix for good measure.

High temperatures reached 88 degrees, with lows dipping to 71.

So, what can we expect for Sunday? A 40 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms moving through the area, bringing cloudy skies. The high is expected to be 88, the low, 77.

More of the same is expected Monday, with a high of 89 and a low of 70. The chance for rain: 40 percent.

Chance of rain dips slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures remaining in the same range, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Rain is a 50-50 proposition starting Thursday and rolling through the weekend. Temperatures remain in the same range, upper 80s for highs, lower 70s for lows.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone comes in contact with Moore, contact Marion County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (601)...
Marion County teenager reported missing
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Both suspects left on foot and it is unknown if they were picked up by a getaway vehicle or had...
2 men wanted for overnight armed robbery in Jones County
Logan Thomas Shows, 18, was killed in a crash on Cascio Taormina Road in the Sanford community.
Man sentenced for leaving scene of crash that killed Seminary High School senior
Durr is in custody of the Forrest County Sheriff's office awaiting sentencing.
Man found guilty in 2018 Hattiesburg murder

Latest News

We have a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
Chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms Saturday
We have a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
Chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms Saturday
.
Patrick Bigbie Midday forecast (06-25-2021)
Tropical Update 6/25/21
Tropical Update 6/25/21