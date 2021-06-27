Pine Belt weather: Expect showers ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ As a Mississippi June draws near its end, the same day seems to fall off the calendar, just one facsimile chasing down after the next.

Saturday, the Pine Belt saw showers scattered about, with a rare thunderstorm thrown into the mix for good measure.

High temperatures reached 88 degrees, with lows dipping to 71.

So, what can we expect for Sunday? A 40 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms moving through the area, bringing cloudy skies. The high is expected to be 88, the low, 77.

More of the same is expected Monday, with a high of 89 and a low of 70. The chance for rain: 40 percent.

Chance of rain dips slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures remaining in the same range, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Rain is a 50-50 proposition starting Thursday and rolling through the weekend. Temperatures remain in the same range, upper 80s for highs, lower 70s for lows.

