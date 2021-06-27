Win Stuff
Meridian native Holly Brand dons Miss Mississippi tiara

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Meridian native Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Brand had won a pair of preliminary events over the past three days, including a talent competition Wednesday night and evening wear Thursday.

Along with the crown and title, Brand will receive a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Ameristar Casino and Hotel.

She will compete in the Miss America pageant set for December in Uncasville, Conn.

The Pine Belt was well-represented with three of Saturday’s top five finishers hailing from the area.

Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal was first runner-up, with Miss Jones County Caidy Crowder coming in as second runner-up and Miss Pinebelt Macy Mitchell earning third runner-up.

Like Brand, Crowder won a pair of preliminary events, including red carpet presentation Wednesday and a talent competition Friday.

Mitchell won Friday’s red carpet presentation event.

