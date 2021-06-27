Local organizations hold mentorship program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pathway II Hope, Black Lives Matter MS and other organizations teamed up Saturday to host the seventh mentorship program at Twin Forks Rising in Hattiesburg.

Event organizers say the program is all about letting children in the community know someone is there for them.

“They want to know somebody cares,” said Torrance Green of Pathway II Hope. “And so, if these programs come along and say, ‘hey I can get you to this mechanic shop, I can get you to truck driving school, I can get you to violin class or anything like that... they just want to know that somebody can grab them by the hand and take them to where they need to go or where they want to go in life.”

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., kids of all ages were able to participate in different classes such as woodshop, art and fitness.

One mentor explained why she wanted to be a part of the program.

“I just wanted to expose the kids to something like a craft but something that is fun that they can do at home to occupy their time. They can use it as sort of an entrepreneur thing…,” said Quinn Jones, a mentor from Pathway II Hope.

She says these types of events help let kids know there are multiple career paths they can take.

“Just show them that it’s not always about sports and making music or being an entertainer,” Jones said. “There are a lot of different things out here in the world, they just need to be exposed to it.”

The next mentorship program will take place July 31. For more information, call (601) 606-5758.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.