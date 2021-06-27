Win Stuff
Glendale community holds cookout to show appreciation for residents

Forrest County District Two residents took part in an "appreciation cookout" Saturday.
Forrest County District Two residents took part in an "appreciation cookout" Saturday.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - Glendale officials held a community cookout for District Two residents, with burgers and hot dogs served up free.

Local officials, such as Petal’s Mayor-Elect Tony Ducker and Forrest County District Two Supervisor Sharon Thompson were present at the event.

“When I was campaigning, I made it a promise that I would meet within the community, meet with the people and see what their desires were and what they needed in each community,” Thompson said. “So this is just my one little way of giving something back.”

Said Ducker: “It’s kind of nice because it’s not attached to a campaign or anything, just in appreciation. From speaking with her, she just wanted to show her love for her community..

North Forrest’s Fire Protection District also was present, taking donations for new equipment.

“We would like to thank Ms. Sharon for inviting us out to this,” said Jeff Foxworth, chairman of the NFFPD “We would like to reach out to the communities in the district and engage all the support we can from the public.”

If you would like to donate to the fire department, you can go to its drop box in front of the station.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

