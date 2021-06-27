Dozens of children attend annual Kids A.T. at Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Closing ceremonies were held Saturday for a unique summer camp that gives the children of Mississippi National Guard personnel a chance to experience some of the training their family members go through every summer.

It’s called “Kids A.T (Annual Training).”

The camp teaches children to march, salute and lets them participate in other military-style activities.

“(Campers) stay in the barracks, just like their parents would and they eat at the DFAC, which is the chow hall, and they have to march everywhere they go, everybody has to be in their platoons,” said Natalie White, head counselor for Kids A.T.

“But, they get to do a lot of fun stuff, too. They get to go swim, they get to see jets fly over, They do some STEM activities as well, we do arts and crafts, so there’s a little bit of everything for each child.”

Speaker for the Saturday ceremony was Maj. Gen. Billy M. Nabors, Mississippi’s assistant adjutant general, air.

