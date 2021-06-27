Win Stuff
Chain Park hosts first “Party on the River”

The first, "Gospel and Blues Party on the River," featured live music all day at Chain Park.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Live music was featured all day Saturday at Chain Park, during the first “Gospel and Blues Party on the River.”

The event, hosted by Circuit Broadcasting Company, was held to honor that company’s late founder, Vernon C. Floyd.

He established WORV-AM, the first black owned-and-operated radio station in Mississippi in 1969.

The event also benefited Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

That organization operated a Kids Zone as a fundraiser.

Floyd died in 2018 at the age of 91.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

