Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

South Mississippi veteran celebrates 101st birthday

By Jwan Jordan
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi veteran celebrated his 101st birthday on Friday.

Bob Walker, who served in the battle of Iwo Jima, was given a drive-by celebration thanks to the Patriot Guard Riders. They also gave him his first ride on a motorcycle.

Throughout his time as a Marine, he’s observed history firsthand.

Mary Draughn, a friend, wanted to ensure he was given the honor and celebration he deserved.

“He’s a treasure. He’s 101 years old, he’s a Marine and we gotta take care of our brothers,” Draughn said. “He was in Hiroshima. There’s not a whole lot more to say. If you think about what he’s seen and what he’s done, I mean, that’s all there is. I mean, he’s just incredible.”

Walker said his secret for success was keeping his nose clean.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone comes in contact with Moore, contact Marion County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (601)...
Marion County teenager reported missing
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Both suspects left on foot and it is unknown if they were picked up by a getaway vehicle or had...
2 men wanted for overnight armed robbery in Jones County
Logan Thomas Shows, 18, was killed in a crash on Cascio Taormina Road in the Sanford community.
Man sentenced for leaving scene of crash that killed Seminary High School senior
Durr is in custody of the Forrest County Sheriff's office awaiting sentencing.
Man found guilty in 2018 Hattiesburg murder

Latest News

Family, friends, state senators and House Speaker Philip Gunn watched as the 15th Circuit Court...
50 graduate from 15th Circuit drug court
Pearl River Valley Internet begins first phase of fiber internet installation.
Pearl River Valley Electric in first phase of fiber internet installation
Several exotic animals were exhibited during an "Animal Tales" presentation at libraries in...
Covington County reading program wraps up with exotic animal presentation
Brandon Keys has planned an entire program that focuses on effects of gun violence in the...
Hattiesburg youth football camp hopes to prevent gun violence
A summer reading program through the Covington County Library System wrapped up Friday with a...
Covington County reading program wraps up with exotic animal presentation