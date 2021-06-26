Win Stuff
Pearl River Valley Electric in first phase of fiber internet installation

Pearl River Valley Internet begins first phase of fiber internet installation.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fiber internet is on the way for Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association customers. It’s a project to get internet access into rural areas of Mississippi.

Crews started in Marion County putting up the first lines of fiber internet.

“Be patient. It’s a lengthy process,” said Matthew Ware, CEO of Pearl River Valley Electric.

PRVEPA is providing the fiber internet to its customers through PearlComm Fiber.

Ware explained where the project will go next.

“We’ve got three substations in Marion County that we will hit, and then we will go into south Forrest and Stone County as part of our phase one project also,” Ware said.

A project of this size comes with a hefty investment.

“It’s about a $100 million project,” Ware said. “We were able to secure roughly $25 million from RDOF [Rural Digital Opportunity Fund] auction that took place last year to assist with the installation of the fiber.”

Customers in Marion County can expect their fiber internet to be installed and ready to use by this fall. You can pre-register online for fiber internet through PearlComm Fiber. There you can also find costs for monthly plans.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserve

