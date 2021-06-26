Covington County reading program wraps up with exotic animal presentation

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A summer reading program through the Covington County Library System wrapped up Friday with a special live animal event for children.

“Animal Tales” was presented in Seminary, Collins and Mount Olive.

It featured all sorts of exotic animals

It was the conclusion of the two-week program called “Tails and Tales.”

“We have a reading log program is what we do and what they do is they’ll fill out the reading log based on what they read and they’ll bring that in every time they come to a program and we’ll check it and we’ll enter them into a drawing for a gift card for Books-a-Million because we want to encourage them to purchase more books,” said James Pinkard, director of the Covington County Library System.

Children ages 5-12 participated in the program.

