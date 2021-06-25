USM summer campers “drop stuff” from Johnson Science Tower

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Middle school students learned about a lot of different scientific principles during a fun and messy event at the University of Southern Mississippi Friday morning.

Summer campers in the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center’s “Camp of Dangerous Deeds and Derring-do” watched as camp staff dropped items such as watermelons, eggs, paper airplanes and stuffed animals from the top of USM’s Johnson Science Building.

Items were dropped from the rooftop of the 10-floor building as campers watched from the safety of the street below. (Charles Herrington)

Staff were hoping campers would learn about science principles like gravity and aerodynamics.

Items were dropped from the rooftop of the 10-floor building as campers watched from the safety of the street below.

Camp staff spent about an hour cleaning up the splattered remains of the items from the plaza area around the building.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.