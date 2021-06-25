Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

USM summer campers “drop stuff” from Johnson Science Tower

Summer campers in the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center’s “Camp of Dangerous Deeds and...
Summer campers in the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center’s “Camp of Dangerous Deeds and Derring-do” watched as camp staff dropped items such as watermelons, eggs, paper airplanes and stuffed animals from the top of USM’s Johnson Science Building.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Middle school students learned about a lot of different scientific principles during a fun and messy event at the University of Southern Mississippi Friday morning.

Summer campers in the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center’s “Camp of Dangerous Deeds and Derring-do” watched as camp staff dropped items such as watermelons, eggs, paper airplanes and stuffed animals from the top of USM’s Johnson Science Building.

Items were dropped from the rooftop of the 10-floor building as campers watched from the safety...
Items were dropped from the rooftop of the 10-floor building as campers watched from the safety of the street below.(Charles Herrington)

Staff were hoping campers would learn about science principles like gravity and aerodynamics.

Items were dropped from the rooftop of the 10-floor building as campers watched from the safety of the street below.

Camp staff spent about an hour cleaning up the splattered remains of the items from the plaza area around the building.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durr is in custody of the Forrest County Sheriff's office awaiting sentencing.
Man found guilty in 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Logan Thomas Shows, 18, was killed in a crash on Cascio Taormina Road in the Sanford community.
Man sentenced for leaving scene of crash that killed Seminary High School senior
The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
If anyone comes in contact with Moore, contact Marion County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (601)...
Marion County teenager reported missing
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health says more than 964,500 Mississippians have been...
MSDH: Nearly 245 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list
The Golden Eagles will open the Will Hall era on Sept. 4, 2021, as they travel to the...
Nine Golden Eagles named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-C-USA Team
If anyone comes in contact with Moore, contact Marion County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (601)...
Marion County teenager reported missing
Miss Mississippi: 2nd night of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg
Miss Mississippi: 2nd night of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg