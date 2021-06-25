Nine Golden Eagles named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-C-USA Team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine University of Southern Mississippi football players, including one Pine Belt native, were named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Conference USA team.

Five of the nine players headline this year’s Second-Team Preseason All-C-USA, while three were named to the third-team and one to the fourth-team.

Linebacker Hayes Maples, of Hattiesburg, earned second-team honors alongside fellow linebacker Santrell Latham on the defensive side, while running back Frank Gore Jr., wide receiver Jason Brownlee and lineman Arvin Fletcher join them on the offensive side.

Maples recorded a team-high 91 tackles this season, including a career-high 15 against Tulane University. He also earned C-USA All-Freshman honors in 2019.

Gore, a Miami, Fla. Native, lead USM in rushing last season as a true freshman, producing 708 yards on the ground, along with having 100+ yard rushing games against the University of North Texas, University of North Alabama and Florida Atlantic University.

Brownlee, of West Point, Miss., displayed big-play abilities early in his Golden Eagle career after transferring from East Mississippi Community College, passing the century mark in consecutive games against Tulane, North Texas and Liberty University. He recorded a team-high 34 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns.

Fletcher, a native of Madison, Miss., has started on the offensive line in every game since 2017.

Offensive lineman Khalique Washington, defensive back Rachuan Mitchell and return specialist Camron Harrell were named to the third team, while defensive lineman Tahj Sykes earned fourth-team honors.

This marks Fletcher and Mitchell’s second straight year being named to the preseason team.

The Golden Eagles will open the Will Hall era on Sept. 4, 2021, as they travel to the University of South Alabama to face the Jaguars, followed by the Sept. 11 home opener against the Grambling State Tigers.

Season tickets can be purchased online, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office, 2907 W 4th Ave, Hattiesburg, Miss., weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

